//LCS custodial team members recognized with award

Share with friends

PHOTO: Dr. Tenry Berry, Jane Hurtado, Steve Coleman, Zeb Manning, Ken Overman, and Sandra Wilcher.

LOWNDES – Lowndes County Schools recognized two custodial team employees as recipients of the One Lowndes Agent of Change Spotlight Award.

Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Sandra Wilcher, Superintendent of Lowndes County Schools, proudly recognized two outstanding employees during this week’s Board of Education meeting as recipients of the One Lowndes Agent of Change Spotlight Award.

Mrs. Jocelyn “Jane” Hurtado and Mr. Zeb Manning were honored for their exceptional service as members of the custodial team responsible for maintaining the County Office Building and the Annex. Together, they ensure both facilities remain consistently clean, safe, and orderly for staff and visitors.

Their strong work ethic, positive attitude, and respectful interactions with colleagues throughout the building set them apart. Both employees demonstrate a high level of self-motivation and professionalism, performing their duties with minimal supervision while maintaining excellent standards.

District leaders noted that their commitment to excellence plays an important role in supporting daily operations and creating a welcoming environment for all who work in and visit the facilities.

Lowndes County Schools expressed appreciation for their dedication and congratulated them on being named recipients of the Agent of Change Spotlight Award.