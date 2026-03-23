//Georgia Tech Fall 2025 graduates announced

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ATLANTA – The Georgia Institute of Technology announces the 2025 graduates from Valdosta, Georgia.

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ATLANTA, GA (03/20/2026)– The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 7,200 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 269th Commencement exercises Dec. 11 – 13, 2025, at McCamish Pavilion (Ph.D. and bachelor’s) and Bobby Dodd Stadium (master’s).

Among the graduates were:

Shaun Ault of Valdosta (31605)

Jack Hamm of Valdosta (31601)

Xipei Liao of Valdosta (31605)

Jacob Zeigler of Valdosta (31605)

Learn about Georgia Tech’s goal to attract, retain, and inspire more students by visiting Transforming Tomorrow: The Campaign for Georgia Tech and read more about Georgia Tech’s accomplished scholars on Gold Letters: A Spotlight on Student Achievement.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees, as well as professional development and K-12 programs for fostering success at every stage of life. Its more than 56,000 undergraduate and graduate students represent 54 U.S. states and territories and more than 146 countries. They study at the main campus in Atlanta, at instructional sites around the world, and through distance and online learning.

As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

For more information, visit gatech.edu.