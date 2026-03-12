//GBI investigates homicide in Quitman

Share with friends

QUITMAN – At the request of Quitman police, the GBI is investigating the shooting death of Tamesha Bartee.

Quitman, GA (March 11, 2026) – At the request of the Quitman Police Department, the GBI is investigating the death of Tamesha Bartee, age 31, of Quitman, GA.

On Monday, March 9, at about 9:51 a.m., Quitman Police Department Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of North Jefferson Street in Quitman, GA, in response to a woman found unresponsive in a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found Bartee, who lived at the apartment complex, inside a vehicle. Investigators determined she had been shot. Bartee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bartee’s body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at (229) 225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.