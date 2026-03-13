//Drug investigation results in multiple Lowndes Co. arrests

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LOWNDES – A narcotics trafficking investigation in Lowndes and Cook county results in numerous search warrants and arrests.

Release:

Around October of 2023, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Task Force Officer (TFO) received a tip in reference to high volume drug trafficking. From this information, working closely with members of the LCSO Narcotics Division to determine all aspects of the case.

Investigation continued through several states, with assistance from the Sheriff’s Offices in Columbia County (FL), Suwannee County (FL), and Monroe County (GA). During the investigation, approximately two (2) kilos of fentanyl, nine (9) ounces of Methamphetamine, thirteen (13) ounces of Cocaine, and approximately $50,000 in US Currency were recovered.

Investigators identified several locations during the investigation that were associated with drug distribution in Lowndes and Cook Counties. Due to the size requirements of the operation, LCSO requested and received assistance from Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Drug and Swat team members from Sheriff’s Offices from Thomas County, Lanier County, Cook County, Ben Hill County, Police Departments from Boston, Valdosta, and Thomasville, and finally the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit.

On March 10, 2026, all the above agencies executed eight (8) search warrants simultaneously, then 2 following that. On March 11, 2026, two (2) more search warrants were executed, for a total of 12 over two days.

Sheriff Paulk is pleased to report that during the execution of the search warrants there were no injuries to anyone involved, including any suspects. From the search warrants the following were recovered:

Approximately eleven (11) lbs of Methamphetamine

Approximately two (2) pounds of Marijuana

Approximately twenty-one (21) grams of Crack Cocaine

Approximately fifteen (15) grams of Powder Cocaine

Approximately two (2) pounds of Alpha PVP

Approximately forty-six (46) firearms

Eight (8) Vehicles

Approximately $35,000 of US Currency suspected to be derived from drug sales.

Numerous pieces of various property

Additionally, the following people were arrested:

Kevin White: Charged with Felony-Trafficking in Fentanyl

Isaiah Robinson: Charged with Felony-Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Felony-Trafficking Methamphetamine, Felony-Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Victor Watts: Charged with Felony-Trafficking Methamphetamine, Felony-Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Felony-Possession of a Firearmby a Convicted Felon, Felony-Trafficking Cocaine, Felony-Possession of Alpha Pvp with Intent to Distribute and Felony-Possession of a Sawed-off shotgun

Sheriff Paulk states as the investigation continues through cooperative interviews, and evaluation of all the evidence seized more charges are coming involving co-conspirators, and most likely case will be prosecuted in Federal Court, through the United States Middle District of Georgia.

If you have any further information or tips regarding the above suspects and investigation, please contact

the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.