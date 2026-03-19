//City dedicates safe new home for resident

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VALDOSTA – Valdosta uses CDBG funds to rebuild Chester Street home, improving quality of life and revitalizing neighborhood.

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The City of Valdosta is proud to announce the successful completion and dedication of a newly reconstructed single-family home on Chester Street for homeowner Curtis Lowe. The project was funded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program and reflects the City’s continued investment in safe, quality housing for its residents.

The reconstruction project began after Mr. Lowe submitted an application for housing assistance due to the condition of his existing home. Following a comprehensive process that included eligibility verification, environmental review, project approval, and construction procurement, the project moved forward to completion. From initial application to final construction, the process spanned approximately one and a half years.

The newly completed home provides Mr. Lowe with a safe, modern, and code-compliant residence. This investment not only improves the homeowner’s quality of life but also contributes to the overall stability and revitalization of the surrounding neighborhood.

A home dedication was held to mark the completion of the project, recognizing the collaborative efforts of those who helped bring the project to fruition.

The City of Valdosta remains committed to utilizing CDBG funding to address housing needs, support neighborhood revitalization, and ensure residents have access to safe and affordable living environments.