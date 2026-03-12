//Blazer Creators show real VSU life

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VSU’s student-led Blazer Creators share authentic campus stories, boosting social reach and helping prospects envision Blazer life.

Release:

VALDOSTA — A student-driven content initiative launched this past fall is already making a meaningful impact on how prospective students experience Valdosta State University campus life online.

The Blazer Creators program brings together a team of student storytellers who produce authentic, behind-the-scenes short-form video and digital content that highlights their day-to-day student experience. By sharing real moments from classes, campus events, student organizations, and residence life, this initiative offers prospective students an unfiltered look at life at VSU — through the eyes of the students who live it every day.

“Today’s prospective students want to hear directly from other students,” said Madison Beaumarchais, assistant director for strategic initiatives in VSU’s Division of Enrollment and Student Affairs, which oversees the Blazer Creators program through its Office of Admissions.

“The Blazer Creators program allows us to showcase what it means to be part of the Blazer community while giving our current students a platform to share their stories.”

Unlike traditional institutional messaging, the Blazer Creators program empowers students to create and share content in their own voice. This approach has proven especially effective in connecting with prospective students who are exploring colleges through social media and looking for genuine insight into campus culture.

In just a few short months, Blazer Creators has helped expand the university’s social media reach and strengthen engagement with audiences online. The initiative has contributed to a steady growth in followers while increasing the visibility of campus traditions, Greek Life, intramural sports, faith-based organizations, academic programs, and more everyday experiences that make the VSU community unique.

Since it launched in October 2025, Beaumarchais said Blazer Creators has already inspired:

• More than 7,000 percent increase in views and more than 20,000 percent increase in accounts reached on Instagram.

• More than 300 new followers in Instagram.

• More than 1 million views on TikTok.

• More than 4,000 new followers to TikTok, for a total of 8,000 followers.

“Students trust students,” she added. “When prospective Blazers see real students talking about their experiences, it helps them picture their own future here.”

VSU’s Spring 2026 Blazer Creators team members are:

• Kagan Ellis, a sociology and anthropology major from St. Marys, Georgia.

• Lydia Mattox, a communications major from Colbert, Georgia.

• Graci Ashworth, a psychology major from Brunswick, Georgia.

• Mallory Poole, a communications major from Orange Park, Florida.

• Jean Garcia, an interpersonal communications major from Norman Park, Georgia.

• Randy Lanton, a political science major from Valdosta, Georgia.

• Jasmine Jaimes, a management major from Valdosta, Georgia.

• Hailey Mabrey, a marketing major from Adel, Georgia.

• Beau Lindsey, an exercise physiology major from Nashville, Georgia.

Beaumarchais said students selected for Blazer Creators are eligible to serve throughout their entire VSU experience. This program is expected to expand throughout 2026 as more students join the team and new content initiatives are introduced across social media.

“In addition to helping us better connect with prospective students, this program provides a valuable professional development opportunity for our VSU students,” she added. “Creators gain hands-on experience in digital storytelling, social media strategy, content production, and brand communication, skills that are increasingly in-demand in today’s workforce.”

Follow VSU’s Blazer Creators on Instagram (@valdostastate_admissions) and on TikTok (@valdostastate).