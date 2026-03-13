//Beasley named recipient of OVL Synergy 2030 Impact Award

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PHOTO: OVL Chair Clinton Beeland presented the inaugural Synergy 2030 Impact Award to Tullis Beasley during the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce 2026 Annual Awards Banquet. Beasley is joined by his wife, Jamie, as the community celebrates his leadership and dedication to advancing the region’s workforce and economic development initiatives.

VALDOSTA – One Valdosta-Lowndes (OVL) presented its inaugural Synergy 2030 Impact Award to Tullis Beasley at the Chamber’s Annual Awards Banquet.

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VALDOSTA, GA — One Valdosta-Lowndes (OVL) presented its inaugural Synergy 2030 Impact Award to Tullis Beasley at the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce 2026 Annual Awards Banquet.

The Synergy 2030 Impact Award honors an individual who embodies OVL’s core values — community, unity, and progress — and has shown exceptional leadership in building a stronger, more prosperous Lowndes County.

OVL Chair Clinton Beeland presented the award, recognizing Beasley’s leadership in advancing the WIN (Workforce Innovation Network) Regional College and Career Academy — a key project within the Synergy 2030 strategic plan. The academy supports the plan’s Pathway to Prosperity initiative by expanding workforce opportunities and preparing students for in-demand careers.

“Tullis has been instrumental in bringing the vision of the WIN Regional College and Career Academy to life,” said Beeland. “His leadership and passion for workforce development reflect exactly what the Synergy 2030 initiative represents—bringing partners together to create opportunities for our students, strengthen our workforce, and move our entire region forward.”

The WIN Regional College and Career Academy is a multi-county initiative designed to strengthen the workforce pipeline across South Georgia. It will serve students from Valdosta City Schools and the Berrien, Clinch, Cook, Echols, and Lanier County school systems, directly connecting education with regional industry needs.

“It has been an incredible honor to help bring the WIN Regional College and Career Academy to life,” said Beasley, who serves as Board Chair for the WIN Regional College and Career Academy and Senior Vice President Market Leader, Commercial Banking for Bank OZK. “I truly believe the WIN academy will transform students’ lives by equipping them with the skills, confidence, and real-world experience needed to succeed. Our goal is simple — we want our students to build meaningful, high-quality careers right here in South Georgia. I’m proud to be part of creating opportunities that will strengthen our workforce and our community for generations to come.”

Through hands-on training, industry partnerships, and career-focused learning, the WIN Academy will give high school students the technical skills, real-world experience, and clear career pathways they need to succeed in high-demand fields. This reflects OVL’s commitment to aligning education, workforce development, and economic growth for the long-term prosperity of the Valdosta-Lowndes region.

The WIN Regional CCA launches in August 2026, giving high school students hands-on experience and industry-recognized credentials in high-demand fields. Students can choose from two pathways leading to three Technical Certificates of Credit: Healthcare Pathway, which includes Accelerated Phlebotomy and EMT certifications, or the Hospitality Pathway, which leads to a Hospitality Operations Associate certificate

Students interested in participating must register by March 20 and should contact the CTAE Director at their high school for enrollment information and program eligibility, or visit www.gocats.org/page/win-academy.

For more information, contact

Mary Beth Brownlee, Director of OVL

mbbrownlee@valdostachamber.com

229.262.7453