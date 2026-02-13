//Wiregrass, Lowe’s, and GDC to strengthen GA’s construction workforce

Share with friends

Image: Leaders from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, the Lowe’s Foundation, and the Georgia Department of Corrections gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Valdosta Transition Center, celebrating the $1,000,000 Lowe’s Gable Grant and the impact of the college’s mobile construction lab.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College (WGTC) celebrated the impact of the $1,000,000 Lowe's Gable Grant with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 3.

Valdosta, GA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College (WGTC) celebrated the impact of the $1,000,000 Lowe’s Gable Grant with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 3, 2026, at the Valdosta Transition Center. This event highlights a powerful partnership between Wiregrass Tech, the Lowe’s Foundation, and the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC).

With the Lowe’s Gable Grant, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College purchased a 53-foot, state-of-the-art mobile construction lab to further hands-on construction training at the college. Since its launch, the mobile construction lab has supported a wide range of initiatives, including a four-week construction class in partnership with Southern Rivers Goodwill, a one-week summer construction camp in Douglas, credit instruction at Atkinson County High School and mobile construction training with the GDOC.

The ribbon cutting at Valdosta Transition Center coincided with the conclusion of a three-week mobile construction class for incarcerated individuals. Participants received hands-on training in framing, carpentry, roofing, painting, and flooring. Students also constructed a small replica of a Lowe’s storefront to surprise officials from the Lowe’s Foundation and event attendees.

The program is designed to equip participants with skills that support successful reentry into the workforce upon release, particularly in high-demand construction-related industries. Dr. Jodi Ford, Director of Career, Technical, and Higher Education with the Georgia Department of Corrections, addressed attendees, emphasizing how Wiregrass’s mobile construction program plays a role in reducing recidivism across the state. President of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, DeAnnia Clements, and Kyle Guenther, Merchandising Vice President of the Lowe’s Foundation, also spoke about the need for a skilled construction workforce. Superintendent Lenard Copenhaver of the Valdosta Transition Center welcomed guests and closed the ceremony. Refreshments were provided by the Georgia Department of Corrections and served from the student-built Lowe’s storefront replica.

“It was a great event,” said Michael Williams, Executive Vice President of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. “This generous investment through the Lowe’s Gable Grant has benefited every facet of the college. The mobile lab has allowed us to expand credit-bearing construction programs for high school students, grow our mobile construction training for incarcerated individuals, and provide workforce training opportunities for youth and unemployed adults across our service area. We are deeply grateful to our partners at the Lowe’s Foundation and the Georgia Department of Corrections. Together, we are strengthening construction training statewide and helping grow Georgia’s economy.”

To learn more about training opportunities at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, please email training@wiregrass.edu or visit www.wiregrass.edu.