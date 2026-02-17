//Wiregrass celebrates the inspiring path of Bill Slaughter

Share with friends

Valdosta, Ga – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is honored to spotlight the incredible life story of Bill Slaughter, a proud GED graduate of the college (formerly Valdosta Tech), successful business owner, community advocate, and current Chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners. Slaughter also gives back to the institution that helped change his life, serving as a member of the Wiregrass Tech Foundation South Board of Trustees.

Slaughter was raised in a hardworking blended family, the oldest of six children, and experienced profound hardship early in life. In the early 1970s, his family lost their home in a devastating fire. “We lost our home and everything we had except ‘the clothes on our backs’,” he recalled. At the time, he was juggling school with 12-hour overnight shifts pumping gas at the old Days Inn Motel at Exit 2 on I-75. Eventually, the exhaustion became overwhelming. “It just became too much to manage physically and mentally, so I decided to leave school and focus on work and helping the family with income.”

Years later, living in a boarding house on Hill Avenue and working in the HVAC field, Slaughter encountered a turning point that reshaped his future. His employer hired new workers at a higher wage. “My employer simply said, ‘Bill, they have something you don’t and that was a High School Diploma.” Motivated to move forward, he enrolled in night classes at Valdosta Tech. After months of hard work, he passed the two-day exam. “I then promptly went to my employer and got my raise. He was as proud of me as I was of myself.”

That moment—and the support of his instructor, Coach Noel George—ignited a lifelong passion for learning. “Obtaining my GED gave me the confidence that I could learn things that I never thought I could. Somehow my GED turned on something in me that has never left me to this day and that is to never fear learning and never fear failing because some things are just bigger than we are.”

Slaughter immersed himself in every part of the HVAC trade. “I tried to outwork everyone, not to be the fastest, but so I could finish my day’s work and have time left to learn a new task.” He spent evenings learning wiring, system startups, and drafting HVAC designs by hand. His efforts paid off. By 1991, he became co-owner of the company. To advance further, he returned to Wiregrass for coursework that helped him earn his Georgia State License with an Unrestricted Classification, and later his Florida license.

His commitment to learning and service extended beyond his profession. His leadership journey—shaped by discipline, determination, and family experiences—prepared him to serve in civic organizations across the region. Today, as Chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, he plays a vital role in guiding local policy and community development. His service on the Wiregrass Tech Foundation South Board of Trustees allows him to support educational access for future generations.

“Lifelong learning is a state of mind. You must be willing to learn and willing to sacrifice the time for that education,” he said.

Slaughter shares his story often in hopes of inspiring others. “Some say that my story is the exception. I totally disagree. Anyone can do it,” he said. He often repeats the advice of his friend, Coach Nick Hyder: “Never, Never, Never, Never Quit. The person who never makes a mistake is the person who is not willing to try.”

At age 70, Slaughter continues to attend classes and seminars to keep learning. His hope for readers is heartfelt. “Keep your head up, keep working, take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way. You never know the door that opens could be the door that changes your life and your family’s life forever.”

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is proud to celebrate Bill Slaughter—graduate, community leader, business owner, and champion of lifelong learning.

For more information about GED® programs at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, visit https://www.wiregrass.edu/adult-education.