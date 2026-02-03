//Wild Adventures to Hire Over 500 New Hosts for 30th Anniversary

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is hosting hiring events and offering unique and competitive benefits to fill hundreds of open positions.

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park will open for its 2026 Season on Mar. 14, and the park is hosting hiring events and offering unique and competitive benefits to fill hundreds of open positions.

“We are opening March 14 for our 30th Anniversary Season, and the opportunity to be a part of that legacy and gain valuable work experience is coming up,” said Donald Spiller, vice president and general manager of Wild Adventures. “Our team will be hosting job fairs, recruiting at local schools, and posting available positions to our website.”

Over 500 positions are available with openings in most departments, including admissions, aquatics, attractions, food and beverage, games, housekeeping, merchandise, park services and photography. All positions start at $10 an hour, and select positions start higher. In addition, all Wild Adventures hosts receive a list of benefits, including free college tuition for all hosts, free admission perks, and more.

Starting this season, the park will have opportunities for those as young as 15 years old in lifeguarding, admissions and photos.

Through Wild Adventures’ Grow U program, the park offers more than 100 fully funded (100% free) diploma, degree, and certificate programs across 30 learning partners in Guild’s Learning Marketplace, including programs in high-demand fields such as business administration and leadership, culinary, finance, technology and marketing. GROW U is available to all Wild Adventures hosts starting on the first day of employment.

“Providing GROW U is a way for our hosts to not only grow at the park, but in their overall personal and professional lives,” said Spiller. “Offering free tuition and an amazing place to work helps our hosts achieve their goals.”

This season, Wild Adventures is also expanding opportunities for younger workers. Select positions in admissions, photography and aquatics are now available for applicants ages 15 and older.

Wild Adventures’ next hiring event is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Wild Adventures Theme Park. An additional event is scheduled for Feb. 21. Applicants must be at least 15 years old and are encouraged to apply online before the events at WildAdventures.com/Jobs.

Wild Adventures Theme Park remains one of the region’s largest employers and a significant economic contributor. When fully staffed, the park employs more than 800 people from seven surrounding counties and two states.

Wild Adventures will reopen on March 14, as the park celebrates its 30th Anniversary. For more information about the operating hours or Season Passes, visit WildAdventures.com.

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment property, the park is home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark, ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report. Wild Adventures has been recognized as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and named the Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.

About Herschend Family Entertainment

Wild Adventures is part of Herschend’s family of brands. Herschend is the world’s largest family-held themed attractions company, with a portfolio of more than four dozen properties, including destinations, resorts, theme parks, water parks, immersive experiences, and content enjoyed by audiences worldwide. While each brand is unique, all are united by a shared purpose: Bringing Families Closer Together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating®. Together, we love in all we do, every day—caring for one another, welcoming our guests with warmth, and making a positive difference in our communities. For more information, visit www.herschendenterprises.com.