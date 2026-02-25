//VSU’s Monica Haynes named Local Arboreal Legacy

Share with friends

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Tree Commission recently presented its prestigious Arboreal Legacy Award to Valdosta State University’s Monica Haynes, a truly deserving community champion whose dedication has helped the city grow greener, healthier, and more beautiful.

This award honors Haynes’s ongoing and lasting impact on Valdosta’s urban forest through advocacy, education, preservation, and hands-on stewardship. From planting initiatives to conservation leadership, her efforts reflect the very heart of what the Arboreal Legacy Award represents — a deep-rooted love for the community and its natural spaces. Thanks to her commitment, future generations will continue to enjoy the shade, beauty, and environmental benefits of area trees.

“Like so many before me, I’ve always believed that when we plant and protect trees, we’re investing in the future of our community,” Haynes said. “Valdosta’s beauty grows from the dedication of so many caring hands, and I’m grateful to serve a community that understands the value of preserving and growing our urban forest.”

Haynes, supervisor of Landscape and Grounds at VSU, is pictured with Scott James, Valdosta mayor. She joined the VSU Plant Operations staff 13 years ago and has worked in the Lowndes County landscape and nursery industry for 25 years.

https://www.valdosta.edu/administration/finance-admin/plant-ops/landscape-and-grounds.php

https://www.valdostacity.com/boards-commissions-authorities-advisory-committees/commissions/valdosta-tree-commission