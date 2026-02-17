//VSU’s Doctor of Education programs recognized by Princeton Review

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University has earned a spot on The Princeton Review’s list of the Best Online Doctor of Education Programs for 2026.

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University has earned a spot on The Princeton Review’s list of the Best Online Doctor of Education Programs for 2026. This annual recognition reflects the university’s sustained commitment to academic excellence, flexibility, and student support in advanced online education.

“This honor reaffirms our unwavering commitment to preparing transformative leaders in education, the quality of our programs, our faculty expertise, and the success of our students,” said Dr. David Slykhuis, dean of the James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services at VSU. “Our faculty are deeply dedicated to mentoring scholar-practitioners who are ready to lead with integrity, apply research to real-world challenges, and make a lasting impact in schools, colleges, and communities.”

The Princeton Review evaluates online programs based on a number of factors, including curriculum rigor and reputation, technology and learning resources, program flexibility, accreditation and quality, as well as student satisfaction — making this honor a meaningful indicator of program excellence.

VSU offers an online Doctor of Education in Leadership, an online Doctor of Education in Adult Learning and Development, and a hybrid Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction: P-12 Disciplinary Concentration.

VSU’s online Doctor of Education programs are designed to prepare experienced educators and professionals to excel in leaderships roles across K-12, higher education, and other organizational contexts. They emphasize advanced research skills, ethical leadership, strategic decision-making, and transformative practice — all delivered through a flexible format that meets the needs of working adults.

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/education

https://www.princetonreview.com