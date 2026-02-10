//VSU Nursing students feature new uniforms

Share with friends

Release:

Valdosta State University Nursing students are stepping into new uniforms that reflect the professionalism, compassion, and excellence they bring to the classroom, simulation lab, and communities they serve every day. VSU couldn’t be prouder of the future nurses wearing them — and their efforts to expand access to healthcare, provide education and preventive services, support vulnerable populations, and strengthen public health. www.valdosta.edu/nursing