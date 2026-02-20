//VSU hosted its All Majors Career Fair

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Office of Career Opportunities at Valdosta State University recently hosted its 2026 All Majors Career Fair.

VALDOSTA — The Office of Career Opportunities at Valdosta State University recently hosted its 2026 All Majors Career Fair. Approximately 60 employers and graduate school admissions counselors were on hand to share full-time, part-time, internship, and advanced education opportunities with students across all academic disciplines.

Events like this support VSU’s ongoing efforts to create career-ready graduates by encouraging students to practice professional communication skills early and often, network and interview with industry professionals, explore career pathways connected to their major, and discover options available to cultivate their intellectual growth.

Career Opportunities strives to provide career development and awareness, structured experiential learning, and professional employment opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students and alumni. Its staff collaborates with the university’s employer and community partners to develop the employment potential of all VSU graduates.

On the Web: www.valdosta.edu/career