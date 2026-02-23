//VSU alumnus talks discipline, meaningful change Feb. 24

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VSU will cover health, career, relationships, finances, and mindset with keynote speaker Torren Calhoun-Ray, a VSU alumnus.

Release:

VALDOSTA — The J. Donald Lee Center for Entrepreneurship at Valdosta State University explores discipline as the foundation of everything a person builds in life — health, career, relationships, finances, and mindset — from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24, in Room 1002 of the Health Science and Business Administration Building. This event is free of charge and open to the public.

The keynote speaker is Torren Calhoun-Ray, a VSU alumnus and leader with the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation’s Mentoring Program for Young Men. His presentation is titled “Best Practices and the Discipline of Impact: How Daily Practice Shapes Leadership, Performance, and Meaningful Change.”

Drawing from his personal experiences across business, sports, and life, Calhoun-Ray shares his practical reflections on leadership, culture, and personal growth — offering insights for students and professionals committed to creating meaningful change through consistent, intentional action. He is a former defensive lineman for VSU’s Blazer Football team who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing at VSU in 2023.

Under the direction of VSU’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration, the J. Donald Lee Center for Entrepreneurship brings emerging student entrepreneurs, faculty, staff, and experienced entrepreneurs together to ignite a spirit of innovation and foster connections that extend across the university, the region, and even the world. This creative and collaborative hub offers a wide range of resources, technology, equipment, and mentorship needed to unlock the potential of the next startup generation. It is named in honor of Don Lee, founder of Lee Container and 1957 VSU alumnus.

The Health Science and Business Administration Building is located on VSU’s Rea and Lillian Steele North Campus at the intersection of Patterson Street and Pendleton Drive.

Email JDLcenter@valdosta.edu for more information.