//VPD reports continued decline in crime in 2025

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department closed out 2025 with crime clearance rates that outperform national averages.

The Valdosta Police Department closed out 2025 with measurable improvements in public safety, reflecting continued reductions in crime, fewer calls for service, and exceptional crime clearance rates that outperform national averages.

In 2025, Valdosta officers responded to 63,770 calls for service, contributing to an overall 2% decrease in crime compared to 2024. Crime levels remain well below the City’s 10-year average, signaling sustained progress driven by proactive policing, strategic enforcement, and strong partnerships with the community.

Major violent and property crime categories showed notable year-over-year declines. Homicides decreased by 27%, with eight incidents reported, while aggravated assaults fell by 11%, totaling 129 cases. Burglaries declined by 21%, with 207 reported incidents, and robberies dropped by 7%, totaling 53. These reductions point to focused patrol efforts, intelligence-led investigations, and increased community cooperation.

Traffic safety outcomes also improved significantly in 2025. Traffic accidents decreased by 27%, with 2,594 crashes reported, and traffic citations declined by 20%. At the same time, DUI arrests rose by 18%, reinforcing the department’s commitment to roadway safety and impaired-driving prevention.

Violence-reduction efforts remained a priority throughout the year, with 255 firearms taken off the streets in 2025. Arrests increased by 23%, totaling 3,256, reflecting targeted enforcement efforts that contributed directly to safer neighborhoods and a reduced risk of violent crime.

Beyond reductions in reported crime, the Valdosta Police Department’s crime clearance rates in 2025 exceeded national averages across multiple major crime categories, in several cases by more than double. Clearance rates represent the percentage of crimes that are solved through arrest or other resolution, underscoring the effectiveness of investigations and the professionalism of VPD officers.

“The numbers tell a clear story,” said Leslie Manahan, Chief of Police. “These results reflect the dedication of our staff, their commitment to our citizens, and the trust we continue to build with the community. Every reduction represents real people and real neighborhoods that are safer because of this work.”

Al Crace, Interim City Manager, credited the results to intentional leadership and community collaboration, “Valdosta’s continued decline in crime and strong clearance rates demonstrate the effectiveness of our Police Department and the importance of sustained investment in public safety,” Crace said. “These outcomes are achieved through dedicated officers, strategic leadership, and residents who actively partner with the City to keep Valdosta safe.”

The City of Valdosta and the Valdosta Police Department remain committed to data-driven policing, transparency, and community engagement as they continue to strengthen public safety and quality of life across the city.