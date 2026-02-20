//Valdosta Fire Dept invests in new PPE

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Fire Department has invested in new PPE to help strengthen firefighter safety.

City of Valdosta Fire Department Strengthens Firefighter Safety with New PPE Investment

The City of Valdosta Fire Department is grateful for the continued support of the Valdosta City Council and City leadership following the approval of the purchase of 30 sets of Structural Firefighting Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

This investment supports the department’s ongoing initiative to ensure all frontline personnel are equipped with two sets of structural firefighting PPE. Having multiple sets allows firefighters to immediately change into clean gear after incidents involving potentially contaminated environments, reducing prolonged exposure to harmful by-products and known carcinogens commonly encountered during fire responses.

The purchase represents a proactive step in the Valdosta Fire Department’s comprehensive cancer-reduction strategy and reinforces the City’s commitment to prioritizing firefighter health, safety, and long-term wellness.

“Firefighters are routinely exposed to hazardous environments and having access to a clean set of protective gear after a call is a critical safeguard,” said Acting Fire Chief Marcus Haynes.

“This investment allows us to better protect our personnel, reduce cancer risks, and continue serving our community safely and effectively. We are thankful to our City Council and leadership for recognizing the importance of this initiative.”

The Valdosta Fire Department remains committed to implementing best practices that protect its personnel while maintaining the highest standards of public safety.

On behalf of the Valdosta Fire Department, thank you to City leadership and Council for their continued support and commitment to firefighter safety.