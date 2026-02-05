//Valdosta City Schools release statement on inaccurate reporting

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools release a statement on inaccurate information reported on recent VHS campus activity.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools is aware of media coverage today regarding activity on the campus of Valdosta High School. Unfortunately, some reporting has included inaccurate information that does not reflect what occurred.

Students were informed in advance that disruptions to the instructional day could result in consequences as outlined in the Code of Student Conduct. At no time were any students detained. School administration addressed students who were tardy to class, disruptive, or defiant in accordance with established school procedures.

Additionally, two media representatives entered campus without prior authorization and conducted interviews and recordings without district approval or parental consent. This is not only a violation of district protocol, but it also creates safety and privacy concerns, particularly for students who have formally requested not to be photographed or recorded.

Safety is the foundation of all that we do in Valdosta City Schools. Our goal is to provide a safe, orderly learning environment that protects every student and staff member on our campuses. We remain committed to transparency and accurate communication and expect the same standard of responsibility and ethics from those reporting on our schools.