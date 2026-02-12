//PSST offers Early Bird Flex Passes through March 31

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The 2026 Peach State Summer Theatre season kicks off June 5 and runs through July 4 at Valdosta State University.

Release:

VALDOSTA — Known for creating unforgettable, shared experiences, Peach State Summer Theatre is excited to announce another magical summer filled with music, dance, and stories brought to life onstage.

The 2026 Peach State Summer Theatre season kicks off June 5 and runs through July 4 on Valdosta State University’s Sawyer Theatre stage and features two Broadway-caliber productions:

• “Anything Goes,” a high-flying, toe-tapping romp of romance, mistaken identities, and unforgettable Cole Porter tunes.

• “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” a joyful tale of family, faith, fun, and an epic, rainbow-colored journey from dreamer to hero featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The Peach State Summer Theatre lineup typically features three productions, but due to delays in the construction of VSU’s new Performing Arts Center as well as the upcoming renovation of the university’s Fine Arts Building, PSST had to make some temporary adjustments to its usual lineup and schedule. Still, this season promises to be one to remember, another summer musical theatre season filled with the heart, energy, and artistry that has defined PSST for more than three decades.

“As we count down the days till the curtain rises in our new Performing Arts Center venue in 2027, we hope you will join us for a truly special summer as Peach State Summer Theatre takes its final bow in VSU’s Sawyer Theatre,” shared PSST organizers.

The Early Bird Flex Pass, previously known as the Early Bird Season Membership, is now available for the 2026 Peach State Summer Theatre season. The cost is $39.99, including taxes and fees.

The deadline to purchase an Early Bird Flex Pass, which offers a savings over the regular season membership price and an even greater savings over the single ticket price, is Tuesday, March 31.

Each Early Bird Flex Pass includes two individual admissions to be used as desired with advance reservations throughout the summer theatre season. These passes may be purchased through the online box office at www.valdosta.edu/psst.

Beginning Wednesday, May 20, all 2026 Peach State Summer Theatre Flex Pass holders will have three exclusive days to reserve priority seating before the box office opens to the public and begins selling single tickets.

Peach State Summer Theatre, or PSST, is Georgia’s premiere professional summer stock theatre. Each summer, dozens of singers, dancers, technicians, managers, and creators gather on the campus of Valdosta State University to rehearse, build, and present a series of entertaining musicals in rotating repertory.

Peach State Summer Theatre started in 1990 as the Jekyll Island Musical Theatre Festival. In 2005, the summer theatre program relocated to the campus of VSU and was renamed PSST.

The Georgia Legislature designated Peach State Summer Theatre the Official Musical Theatre of the State of Georgia.

VSU’s Hank Rion serves as the artistic director of Peach State Summer Theatre. H. Duke Guthrie is the managing director.

Visit www.valdosta.edu/psst for more information.