//Lowndes: Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Share with friends

LOWNDES – Lowndes County Emergency Management urges residents to prepare for severe weather during Preparedness Week, February 2–6, 2026.

Release:

Lowndes County, Georgia: Unpredictable weather events such as floods, thunderstorms, and tornadoes can strike at any time. That’s why Lowndes County Emergency Management has partnered with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency to promote active participation in Severe Weather Preparedness Week, on February 2-6, 2026. By participating, we can enhance our readiness for potential severe weather.

“Severe Weather Preparedness Week is an important opportunity for residents to learn how to better protect their homes and loved ones,” said Ashley Tye, Director of Lowndes County Emergency Management. “By taking time to prepare now, we can reduce risks, strengthen our safety plans, and help keep our entire community safe during severe weather.”

Each day of the campaign will address the following topics:

Monday, Feb. 2 – Family Preparedness

Tuesday, Feb. 3 – Thunderstorm Safety

Wednesday, Feb. 4 – Tornado Safety

Thursday, Feb. 5 – Lightning Safety

Friday, Feb. 6 – Flood Safety

“As we observe SWPW, all Lowndes County residents must take the time to understand the risks severe weather can pose and to prepare accordingly,” said Tye. “By educating ourselves, practicing emergency plans, and staying informed, we can better protect our families, homes, and communities from weather-related hazards. Lowndes County is proud to partner with the GEMA/HS to ensure every Georgian has access to the resources and information they need to stay safe and resilient.”

Lowndes County Emergency Management encourages all residents to sign up for AlertLowndes, the county’s emergency notification system. AlertLowndes provides timely alerts and critical information during emergencies and severe weather. Residents can register by visiting the Lowndes County website at www.lowndescounty.com and clicking the AlertLowndes logo on the homepage, or by registering directly at https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=AlertLowndes.