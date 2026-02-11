//Lowndes County under burn ban due to drought conditions

Share with friends

LOWNDES – Due to drought conditions, Lowndes County enacts a temporary ban on burning yard debris.

Release:

AlertLowndes URGENT!:

This is an important message from Lowndes County Emergency Management.

Due to prolonged dry weather and worsening drought conditions, the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners has adopted a temporary ordinance restricting outdoor burning of yard debris in the unincorporated areas of Lowndes County.

Effective February 11, 2026, all open burning of yard debris — including leaves, limbs, grass, and other vegetative matter — is prohibited until drought conditions improve and the ordinance is formally rescinded. Violations are likely to result in enforcement action.

Dry conditions have significantly increased wildfire risk, and even small fires can quickly become dangerous. This restriction is intended to protect public safety, property, natural resources, and first responders.

Approved exemptions remain in place, including cooking fires in approved grills or fire pits and permitted agricultural or forestry burns conducted in accordance with state law.

Please do not call 911 just because you received this message. Call 911 only to report an active fire or emergency.

Updates will be provided through lowndescounty.com and on Facebook through EMALowndes, Lowndes County Fire Rescue and Lowndes County, GA.