VALDOSTA – February is American Heart Month, and the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District is reminding residents that taking steps to protect heart health can make a lifelong difference.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, but many risk factors can be managed with early detection and healthy lifestyle choices. Your local health departments play an important role in helping individuals understand their heart health and access services that support prevention and treatment.

South Health District serves Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner Counties. All health departments within those counties offer services to help keep your heart health including blood pressure checks and resources that help individuals manage and treat high blood pressure. These services can help identify concerns early and support healthier outcomes.

In addition to regular health checkups, residents can take everyday steps to protect their hearts, including:

Eating low-fat, low-salt foods

Watching portion sizes

Drinking more water

Staying physically active

Becoming tobacco free

Knowing the warning signs of a heart attack is also critical. Symptoms may include chest discomfort, pain in the arms, back, neck, or jaw, shortness of breath, nausea, lightheadedness, or cold sweats. Recognizing these signs and seeking care quickly can save lives.

“Heart health starts with awareness and action,” said Traci Gosier, RN, Health Promotion Coordinator with South Health District. “By making healthy choices and using the services available at your local health department, individuals can take meaningful steps to protect their hearts.”

This American Heart Month, South Health District encourages residents to prioritize their heart health and take advantage of available services. To learn more or to schedule a visit, contact your local health department.

Keep your heart healthy. Visit your local health department today.