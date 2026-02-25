//Discover the Power of Nutrition this National Nutrition Month

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Each March, National Nutrition Month highlights the important role nutrition plays in supporting overall health and well-being.

VALDOSTA – Each March, National Nutrition Month highlights the important role nutrition plays in supporting overall health and well-being. The Georgia Department of Public Health's South Health District is proud to join this nationwide campaign and encourages our residents to take part in this year's celebration.

National Nutrition Month encourages people to build balanced meals from all food groups and include a variety in their meals to get the nutrients their bodies need. It also reminds us to be careful of fad diets that promise quick results but may not be healthy or realistic.

The 2026 theme, “Discover the Power of Nutrition,” focuses on how food and beverage choices can help power our daily lives and strengthen our communities. Nutrition has the power to help people thrive today while building a strong foundation for their health long-term.

“Food is the fuel that powers our bodies,” said Holly Rountree, District Nutrition Services Director. “When we discover the power of nutrition, we learn how simple, balanced choices can improve our energy, support our health, and help our families thrive. Small changes can lead to big results over time.”

This year’s campaign highlights ways to eat healthier at any budget. Learning basic cooking and meal planning skills can help families save money and make healthy meals with what they have. Community programs such as SNAP, WIC, and local food banks can also help families access healthy foods.

Building healthy habits can make a big difference. Planning meals ahead of time can reduce stress and make it easier to choose healthier options. Practicing safe food handling at home can lower the risk of foodborne illness. Adding physical activity into your routine, in ways that work for you, also supports better health.

Healthy eating patterns can lower the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and some cancers. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020–2025, a healthy diet includes:

Fruits and vegetables

Whole grains

Lean proteins

Dairy or fortified soy alternatives

Limited saturated fats, sodium, and added sugars

Through programs like WIC, South Health District continues working to ensure families have access to education and resources that support healthier lifestyles.

Making simple changes today, like planning meals, incorporating more fruits and vegetables, and building consistent habits, can have a lasting, positive impact on your health.

To learn more about our WIC program, visit the South Health District website at www.southhealthdistrict.com, call our local WIC hotline at 1-888-388-2370 or contact your local health department.