//City of Valdosta honored with 2026 Visionary City Award

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is proud to announce it has been named a 2026 Visionary City Award honoree, presented by the Georgia Municipal Association.

Release:

The City of Valdosta is proud to announce it has been named a 2026 Visionary City Award honoree, presented by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) in collaboration with Georgia Trend. The award recognizes cities that demonstrate thoughtful planning, strong partnerships, and a commitment to improving quality of life for their residents.

Selected in the Large Cities Category, Valdosta was recognized for its HEART Program, an innovative public safety initiative designed to address non-emergency 911 calls involving homelessness, hunger, and mental health needs. Through collaboration between public safety, healthcare, and social service partners, the HEART Program connects individuals with appropriate resources and support, allowing first responders to remain available for true emergencies while ensuring residents are met with care and dignity.

“Valdosta’s HEART Program reflects our city’s commitment to meeting people where they are and responding with both compassion and accountability,” said Scott James Matheson, Mayor of Valdosta. “This recognition affirms the importance of partnerships, innovation, and a people-centered approach to public safety.”

Larry Hanson, CEO and Executive Director of GMA, praised the initiative, stating, “Valdosta’s HEART Program shows how compassion and efficiency can work together to strengthen public safety. This approach addresses root causes, builds trust, and ensures emergency services are available when they’re needed most.”

“These types of initiatives have a meaningful impact in communities like Valdosta, where collaboration and thoughtful planning can truly change outcomes for residents,” said Al Crace, Interim City Manager of Valdosta. “Programs like HEART demonstrate how local government can respond proactively to complex challenges while using resources more effectively and serving people with dignity.”

The HEART Program was developed under the leadership of the Valdosta Fire Department as a proactive response to the growing number of non-emergency calls placing strain on traditional emergency services.

“The HEART Program was built on the belief that public safety is about more than response, it’s about prevention, connection, and care,” said Brian Boutwell, Immediate Past Fire Chief of the Valdosta Fire Department. “This honor reflects the dedication of our firefighters, community partners, and city leadership who worked together to create a program that truly serves our most vulnerable residents.”

The Visionary City Awards highlight Georgia cities that are leading the way in innovation, service delivery, and community impact. Valdosta’s recognition underscores its ongoing commitment to thoughtful governance and forward-thinking solutions that enhance quality of life for all who live, work, and visit the city.