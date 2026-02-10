//City of Valdosta Announces January Employee(s) of the Month

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta recognized Lieutenant Caleb Clark, Firefighter Michael Nita, and Firefighter Keanu Hannon as the January Employee(s) of the Month.

During its regular session on Thursday, January 5, the City of Valdosta recognized Lieutenant Caleb Clark, Firefighter Michael Nita, and Firefighter Keanu Hannon of the Valdosta Fire Department as the January Employee(s) of the Month for their heroic actions during a residential fire response in December 2025. The employees were nominated by Battalion Chief Johnny Henry, Jr.

On Wednesday, December 17, 2025, Valdosta Fire Department crews responded to a house fire on Melrose Drive following reports of a possible victim trapped inside. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke and active fire conditions. While fire attack operations were underway, a primary search was initiated by Lieutenant Hudson Tanner and Firefighter Aidan Fernandez, who worked to locate the reported victim inside the structure. During the search, information was received indicating the victim was believed to be located in a front bedroom.

Lieutenant Caleb Clark and his crew immediately executed a vent, enter, and search operation through a front bedroom window. Operating in low-visibility conditions, the crew located the victim in an adjacent bedroom. Lieutenant Clark’s crew, working in coordination with Engine 1, successfully removed the patient through the window and transferred care to Engine 4 for transport to SGMC Health. The patient was later reported to be in stable condition.

Although the rescue was the result of a coordinated team effort by all crews on scene, Lieutenant Clark’s quick decision-making, situational awareness, and decisive leadership were critical factors in the successful outcome of the incident. Firefighter Michael Nita and Firefighter Keanu Hannon played key roles in the execution of the search and rescue, demonstrating professionalism, composure, and teamwork under extremely challenging conditions.

“Lieutenant Clark, Firefighter Nita, and Firefighter Hannon exemplify the highest standards of the Valdosta Fire Department,” said Marcus Haynes, Acting Fire Chief. “This incident also reflects the importance of coordinated operations, from the initial primary search through the final rescue effort. The actions taken by all crews on scene demonstrate the level of training, professionalism, and teamwork that our community expects and deserves.”

When asked about the incident, Lieutenant Clark, Firefighter Nita, and Firefighter Hannon humbly credited their actions to doing their job. The City of Valdosta recognizes that the training, preparation, and teamwork displayed by all responding personnel, including the primary search team, directly contributed to a life-saving rescue and continue to serve as a source of pride and morale within the department.

The City is proud to recognize Lieutenant Caleb Clark, Firefighter Michael Nita, and Firefighter Keanu Hannon as the January Employee(s) of the Month and thanks all Valdosta Fire Department personnel involved for their unwavering commitment to protecting the Valdosta community.