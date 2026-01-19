//VSU’s Nursing Program receives more recognition of excellence

Share with friends

Valdosta- Valdosta State University’s nursing program is one of the top programs for 2026, as recognized by RegisteredNursing.org.

Valdosta State University’s Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program is the fifth best program in Georgia. This recognition highlights both the program’s excellence and the essential role nursing education plays in supporting local community health.

The Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program is just one component of VSU’s nursing program, which is consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a quality undergraduate nursing program. VSU nursing students consistently outperform the national average on the first-time NCLEX-RN exam, a key indicator of program quality, according to reports by Valdosta State University. They further state that innovative teaching methods, position it well within the competitive landscape of nursing education.

For further information, please visit Registered Nursing here.