//Valdosta Symphony Guild presents Tunes for Tots Jan. 24

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Symphony Guild presents Tunes for Tots on Saturday, Jan. 24, in Valdosta State University’s Whitehead Auditorium.

Tunes for Tots fun begins at 10 a.m. with instrument demonstrations by musicians from the American Prize-winning Valdosta Symphony Orchestra. This is an opportunity for all ages to discover the unique sounds of instruments from the string, woodwind, brass, and percussion families.

A short performance by the South Georgia String Project follows.

From 10:45 a.m. to noon, the Fine Arts Building converts into a petting zoo of sorts, allowing children a chance to try all the instruments of the orchestra. During this time families in attendance can learn more about the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra’s educational programs, including its Youth Concert Series and South Georgia String Project, a joint venture between the VSO and VSU’s Department of Music that provides low-cost, after-school stringed instrument instruction to community students ages 8 to adult.

Admission to Tunes for Tots is free of charge; no ticket or reservation is required.

All children must be accompanied by an adult during this event.

Whitehead Auditorium is located on the first floor of the VSU Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Brookwood Drive and Oak Street. Free parking for this event is available in the university’s Oak Street parking deck and parking lot.

Call (229) 333-2150 for more information.

http://www.valdostasymphony.org/

https://www.facebook.com/SouthGeorgiaStringProject

About the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra

Created in 1990, the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra serves both the cultural life of Valdosta and the regional academic mission of Valdosta State University. The high standard of performance of the orchestra enables it to attract guest soloists of national and international renown to the Valdosta community. The orchestra’s membership is a unique blend of resident artist-faculty, students studying professional music disciplines, talented community performers, and carefully selected professionals from a five-state region. Supported by an Advisory Board of Directors, the Valdosta Symphony Guild, Valdosta State University, corporate sponsors, and hundreds of individual patrons, the orchestra has become an important part of the cultural life of the entire region. Its live performance of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony won the 2014 American Prize in Orchestral Performance.

About the South Georgia String Project

A joint venture of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and the Valdosta State University Department of Music, the South Georgia String Project provides an after-school music program where youth and adult students ages 8 and up can easily access low-cost stringed instrument instruction and a valuable, mentored teaching experience for music students at Valdosta State University. It offers technique classes, private lessons, and group classes. Performances are held several times a year both on campus and out in the community. The South Georgia String Project encourages the enjoyment of music and self-expression through the study of a musical instrument and actively seeks to provide opportunities for student leadership, parental participation, and involvement in the greater community. It was started in 1993 and originally offered on location at area public schools and taught by VSU professors. It was named the 2025 National String Project of the Year by the American String Teachers Association.