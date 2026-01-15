//Valdosta State University Announces Fall 2025 Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA, GA (01/13/2026)– More than 2,300 students were named to Valdosta State University’s Fall 2025 Dean’s List.

To qualify for Dean’s List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.

Note: For the complete list of all (405) students for this story, please visit:

https://media.meritpages.com/signup?r=77580&p=82a70&mle=147144

