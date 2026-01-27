//Turner Center and VSU host ‘The Strange Case of Lady Liberty’

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts and VSU Host “The Strange Case of Lady Liberty”, an America250 event.

Turner Center for the Arts and VSU Host “The Strange Case of Lady Liberty”

An America250 event

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, in partnership with Valdosta State University, will present The Strange Case of Lady Liberty, a free America250 program exploring the hidden history of the Statue of Liberty. The performances begin at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the Turner Center galleries and on Feb. 17 in the VSU Odum Library Auditorium.

Created and performed by acclaimed storytellers Barry Stewart Mann and Deborah Strahorn, this detective-style storytelling performance examines the little-known roots of the Statue of Liberty and its connection with abolition through historical enactment, folklore, personal narrative, humor, and imagined reenactments. Audiences are invited to become more familiar with the national symbol while uncovering other truths about its origin.

Following each performance, attendees will participate in guided discussions led by Dr. Sarah FitzGerald, Assistant Professor of History at Valdosta State University and a recipient of the 2025 Governor’s Teaching Fellowship from the University System of Georgia. Dr. FitzGerald will focus on how societies create and interpret national symbols, and how historical narratives evolve through cultural memory and identity.

The events will conclude with “Liberty Reflected,” a collaborative public art project led by Turner Center Assistant Director and Curator Madison Caldwell and Artist‑in‑Residence Annette Crosby. Community members and artists will contribute mixed‑media elements inspired by themes of liberty, identity, historical memory, and cultural symbolism. The completed artworks will be displayed at both the Turner Center and VSU and documented digitally to extend the project’s reach.

“We anticipate this America250 event will resonate with educators, students, families, artists, and community members interested in history and cultural storytelling,” said Turner Center Executive Director Sementha Mathews, Ph.D. “By pairing storytelling with collaborative art‑making, we hope to foster meaningful dialogue and creative reflection on the complexities of American identity and shared history.”

Designed for general audiences—including adults, youth ages 10 and up, educators, and history enthusiasts—The Strange Case of Lady Liberty offers an engaging and thought-provoking experience.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit turnercenter.org or call 229‑247‑2787.