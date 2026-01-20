//Man arrested for homicides in Florida and South Georgia

Share with friends

LEON COUNTY, FL – A man has been arrested in connection with multiple homicides in Florida and South Georgia.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old Flay Rollins is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators say Rollins is linked to two homicides in Leon County and a separate homicide in Valdosta. He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and is being held in the Leon County Detention Facility.

Source: WCTV