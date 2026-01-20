//Lowndes homicide suspect arrested in Tallahassee

Share with friends

LOWNDES – Flay Rollins, a suspect in a Lowndes County homicide case, was arrested in Tallahassee, Florida.

Release:

On Friday, January 16, 20267, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 3200 block of Skipper Bridge Road in reference to an unresponsive male. Upon arrival it was determined that the male was deceased with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as Walter “Bo” Petiford of Valdosta.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office responded and developed the name of a suspect identified as Flay Rollins of Valdosta and Tallahassee, Florida. Information gathered determined that the suspect was in the area of Leon County Florida. With the assistance of the Tallahassee Police Department, Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshall’s Office, Rollins was arrested in Tallahassee without further incident. Rollins is currently being held at the Leon County Jail for various charges to include Homicide in Lowndes County.

Investigators continue to gather evidence and anyone with information related to this case should contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 229-671-2900.