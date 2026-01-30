//Lowndes EMA reminds residents of 4 P’s ahead of bitter cold

Share with friends

LOWNDES – Lowndes County Emergency Management wants to remind residents of the 4 P’s ahead of the bitter cold- People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants.

Lowndes County Emergency Management Reminds Residents of 4 P’s Ahead of Bitter Cold

Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County is expected to experience the coldest temperatures of the season this weekend as a strong Arctic front moves through the region beginning Saturday morning. Forecasts indicate this will be the coldest air mass to impact the area in several years. The most severe conditions are expected Sunday morning, when lingering winds of 15 to 20 mph, with occasional gusts up to 30 mph, will drive wind chill values into the single digits.

“This is expected to be the coldest air our area has seen in several years,” said Meghan Barwick, Public Information Officer for Lowndes County. “We encourage residents to prepare now and take steps to protect people, pets, and property ahead of the extreme cold.”

People

Children, the elderly, and the homeless are the most vulnerable to these extreme freezing temperatures, but everyone needs to take proper precautions and stay in a properly warmed shelter as much as possible. If you must be outside, dress in several layers of warm clothing and limit exposure to the wind and direct exposure to cold temperatures. Check on elderly neighbors and family to make sure they have adequate heating resources.

When heating your home with alternative heating sources, such as space heaters, make sure they are well away from any flammable materials, such as curtains, bedding, or furniture. Improper use of space heaters is a common, preventable cause of house fires each year during the winter months. Also, make sure no one ever uses a stove or oven to heat their home. Likewise, you should never sit in a running vehicle or in an enclosed space, such as a garage, to stay warm. Carbon Monoxide can build up and lead to asphyxiation.

Pets

Pets are not immune to the freezing effects of these extreme temperatures. If possible, they should be brought inside during freezing conditions. If they must remain outside, make sure they have a shelter to get inside and have some hay, blankets, or other insulating material to help keep them warm. Also, make sure to check their water bowls regularly as they are likely to freeze, but they will still need water to stay hydrated. Animal control ordinances in Lowndes County require pet owners to be responsible and make sure that certain provisions are met to ensure their pets have adequate food, water, and shelter. Those who do not properly provide for their animals are subject to criminal liability.

Pipes

Pipes should be properly sealed from cracks and holes. Allow water to drip from the indoor faucets and cover any exposed pipes outside. Open cabinet doors under sinks to allow warm air to circulate around plumbing.

Plants

Either cover plants to protect them overnight or bring them inside to prevent freeze damage.

For more information on Winter weather and preparedness, visit www.ready.gov or https://www.weather.gov/.