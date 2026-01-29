//INVITATION TO BID: VCS Professional Learning Center Renovation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools is now accepting sealed bids for the interior renovation of the VCS Professional Learning Center.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools is now accepting sealed bids for the interior renovation of the VCS Professional Learning Center, located at 2037 East Park Avenue in Valdosta, Georgia.

Project Scope:

This renovation includes demolition and upgrades to interior/exterior building components, along with the installation of new acoustical ceilings, lighting, power, low voltage and mechanical systems, and updated audio-visual equipment.

Bid Deadline: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 3:00 PM

Bid Opening Location: Valdosta Board of Education, 1204 Williams Street

Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at 10:00 AM at the PLC Building

Full RFP Available Here: https://bit.ly/4roHxxl

Architect Info & Plan Access: www.altmanbarrettarchitects.com

Licensed and qualified contractors are encouraged to apply. Help us build a better future for Valdosta City Schools!