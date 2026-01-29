//INVITATION TO BID: VCS Professional Learning Center Renovation

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools is now accepting sealed bids for the interior renovation of the VCS Professional Learning Center.
Release:
Valdosta City Schools is now accepting sealed bids for the interior renovation of the VCS Professional Learning Center, located at 2037 East Park Avenue in Valdosta, Georgia.
Project Scope:
This renovation includes demolition and upgrades to interior/exterior building components, along with the installation of new acoustical ceilings, lighting, power, low voltage and mechanical systems, and updated audio-visual equipment.
Bid Deadline: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 3:00 PM
Bid Opening Location: Valdosta Board of Education, 1204 Williams Street
Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at 10:00 AM at the PLC Building
Full RFP Available Here: https://bit.ly/4roHxxl
Architect Info & Plan Access: www.altmanbarrettarchitects.com
Licensed and qualified contractors are encouraged to apply. Help us build a better future for Valdosta City Schools!