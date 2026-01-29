//GSU highlights Valdosta students on Fall 2025 Dean’s List

Share with friends

STATESBORO – Georgia Southern University announces their Fall 2025 Dean’s List including students from Valdosta.

STATESBORO, GA (01/27/2026)– Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 4,400 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2025 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Christopher Buescher of Valdosta (31602)

Kyleigh Clark of Valdosta (31602)

Kaln Connely of Valdosta (31602)

Genesis Copeland of Valdosta (31601)

Trenton Corbitt of Valdosta (31606)

Zachary Daniel of Valdosta (31602)

Breyonna Denson of Valdosta (31605)

Carter Ellington of Valdosta (31605)

Ramone Estevez of Valdosta (31605)

Tyler Fralick of Valdosta (31605)

Dylan Griego of Valdosta (31605)

John Horne of Valdosta (31602)

Isabella Iturralde of Valdosta (31601)

Kayden Neloms of Valdosta (31601)

Katelyn Niewoonder of Valdosta (31605)

Zydaria Norton of Valdosta (31601)

Mattie Ponder of Valdosta (31601)

Karlos Ratcliff of Valdosta (31602)

Jayden Stone of Valdosta (31601)

Malcolm Thomas of Valdosta (31602)

Makalah Williams of Valdosta (31601)

Hannah Yeomans of Valdosta (31606)

Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 with a Carnegie Community Engagement classification, offers approximately 149 different degree programs serving nearly 31,600 students through 11 colleges on four campuses in Savannah, Hinesville, Statesboro, Swainsboro and online instruction. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southern is a leader in higher education in southeast Georgia with expert faculty and a focus on public impact research and engaging learning opportunities through knowledge and know-how that prepare our students to soar beyond and take ownership of their lives, careers and communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.