//Children discover the orchestra at VSU’s Tunes for Tots

Community Children Discover the Magic of the Orchestra at VSU’s Tunes for Tots: The Valdosta Symphony Guild recently presented its annual Tunes for Tots on the campus of Valdosta State University. Community children enjoyed instrument demonstrations by musicians from the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra as well as a performance by the South Georgia String Project. They also had an opportunity to hold and play instruments from the string, woodwind, brass, and percussion families. VSU Music faculty and students believe that giving children the experience of trying orchestra instruments sparks curiosity, builds confidence, supports brain and social development, and helps make music feel fun, accessible, and inspiring. www.valdosta.edu/music

Additional Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/valdostastate/albums/72177720331686058

NOTE: This event occurred on Saturday, Jan. 24.