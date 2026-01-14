//Celebrate life with the 15th Annual James Eunice Legacy Blood Drive

Share with friends

Valdosta- The 2026 James Eunice Legacy Blood Drive is coming up Tuesday, January 20th, and they are looking for donors.

From The American Red Cross:

Celebrate life and make a difference by giving this gift of life. Blood is needed throughout the year, and one pint can save up to three lives. It could be a family member fighting cancer, a friend, someone involved in car accident, or helping restore the blood supply after a disaster. The 15th Annual James Eunice Legacy Blood Drive coincides with their month of giving, so why not join in?

Schedule your appointment online at redcrossblood.org and enter “eunice” to schedule a time on January 20th between 1 pm – 6 pm. The drive will take place at Northside Baptist Church in the Family Life Center. Walk-ins are welcome, as well.