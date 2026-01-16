Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience, a tribute to Taylor Swift and the Eras Tour.

“Are You Ready for It? A Taylor Experience” is Coming to Valdosta as the First Concert of the 2026 Presenter Series Season

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is proud to host the first performance of the 2026 Presenter Series Season. Performance artist Traci Marie and her band present Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience, a tribute to Taylor Swift and the Eras Tour,” scheduled for January 22, 2026, 7:30pm, at the Valdosta Performing Arts Center, located at 3101 Barack Obama Blvd, Valdosta.

Taylor Swift has been ranked by Billboard as one of the greatest artists of all time, alongside other legends like The Beatles, Michael Jackon, and Madonna, to name a few. Swift has deservedly earned this spot, and is undoubtedly loved and adored by her fans, known to the world as “Swifties.”

In 2023, Taylor Swift began her iconic Eras Tour in the US. Since then, the Eras Tour has become a billion-dollar global phenomenon, and the highest grossing tour in history. Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience recreates the magic of the Eras Tour in a spectacular, unforgettable show starring Traci Marie. Traci’s attention to detail will not go unnoticed by Swifties. Her authentic costumes, mannerisms, and voice embody the essence of Taylor Swift. This theatrical style show is filled with everything you’d expect to see from the Eras Tour–choreography, stunning multimedia visuals, costume changes, and audience participation.

Traci, a small-town theater girl from the suburbs of Chicago, grew up surrounded by musical talent. Throughout her career, she has opened for national touring artists like Tony Orlando, The Righteous Brothers, Chubby Checker, and others. She’s performed with Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals, and Dennis Tufano of The Buckinghams fame. This former “Miss Congeniality” winner was also nominated for Tribute Artist of the Year, (2024) for the Josie Music Awards.

“We are so excited to come to Valdosta and thankful to have the opportunity to re-create and celebrate the magic of the Eras Tour,” said Traci. “Our show all started because of my husband, Mike. It was his idea to do a Taylor tribute so everyone can share in the magic. Our goal at each performance is to give all Swifties the chance to come together in a fun, family-friendly environment, and celebrate Taylor.”

Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience, features a live band tribute to the most successful tour in music history. Whether you’re a Swiftie, or new to Taylor’s music, this fast-paced, energetic, captivating show is a must-see event! So, make your friendship bracelets, dress in style, and let’s make Valdosta shine!

Individual tickets are $60/ea and can be purchased ahead of time online at turnercenter.org or by calling 229.247.2787. Tickets will also be available at the door on the evening of the performance. For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make necessary arrangements.

Source: Rebecca Gallagher – Marketing/PR Administrator – Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts