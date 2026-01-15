//A Freeze Warning In Effect For South Georgia Tonight (1/15/26)

VALDOSTA – A freeze warning is in effect for Valdosta from 11 PM Thursday to 9 AM EST Friday, with temperatures expected to drop to 22°F.
Take precautions to protect people, pets, plants, and exposed pipes from the cold conditions.
People and Pets
- Stay indoors as much as possible and limit time outside.
- Dress in layers of loose-fitting, warm clothing, including a hat, coat, gloves/mittens, and waterproof boots if you must go out.
- Bring pets inside when temperatures fall below 32°F (freezing) to prevent hypothermia and frostbite. Provide them with a warm, dry place to sleep.
- Check on vulnerable people such as the elderly, young children, and the homeless.
Pipes and Property
- Insulate exposed pipes in unheated areas like crawl spaces, garages, or attics using foam insulation sleeves or heat tape.
- Disconnect and drain outdoor hoses and cover outdoor faucets with insulated covers.
- Allow indoor faucets to drip slowly to relieve pressure and help prevent freezing, especially those on exterior walls.
- Open cabinet doors under sinks to allow warm air to circulate around plumbing.
- Set thermostats to at least 55°F to maintain consistent indoor temperatures and protect internal pipes.
Plants and Vehicles
- Cover tender plants with frost cloths, blankets, or burlap, making sure the cover extends to the ground to trap heat. Avoid using plastic if it touches the leaves directly.
- Water plants well before the freeze, as moist soil retains more heat than dry soil.
- Bring potted plants inside a sheltered area like a garage or porch.
- Keep your car’s gas tank at least half-full to prevent fuel line freeze-up.
- Check antifreeze levels and ensure windshield wipers and fluid are rated for freezing temperatures.
By taking these actions, you can minimize damage and stay safe during the freeze warning.