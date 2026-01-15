//A Freeze Warning In Effect For South Georgia Tonight (1/15/26)

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A freeze warning is in effect for Valdosta from 11 PM Thursday to 9 AM EST Friday, with temperatures expected to drop to 22°F.

Take precautions to protect people, pets, plants, and exposed pipes from the cold conditions.

People and Pets

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit time outside.

Dress in layers of loose-fitting, warm clothing, including a hat, coat, gloves/mittens, and waterproof boots if you must go out.

Bring pets inside when temperatures fall below 32°F (freezing) to prevent hypothermia and frostbite. Provide them with a warm, dry place to sleep.

Check on vulnerable people such as the elderly, young children, and the homeless.

Pipes and Property

Insulate exposed pipes in unheated areas like crawl spaces, garages, or attics using foam insulation sleeves or heat tape.

Disconnect and drain outdoor hoses and cover outdoor faucets with insulated covers.

Allow indoor faucets to drip slowly to relieve pressure and help prevent freezing, especially those on exterior walls.

Open cabinet doors under sinks to allow warm air to circulate around plumbing.

Set thermostats to at least 55°F to maintain consistent indoor temperatures and protect internal pipes.

Plants and Vehicles

Cover tender plants with frost cloths, blankets, or burlap, making sure the cover extends to the ground to trap heat. Avoid using plastic if it touches the leaves directly.

Cover tender plants with frost cloths, blankets, or burlap, making sure the cover extends to the ground to trap heat. Avoid using plastic if it touches the leaves directly.

Water plants well before the freeze, as moist soil retains more heat than dry soil.

Bring potted plants inside a sheltered area like a garage or porch.

Keep your car's gas tank at least half-full to prevent fuel line freeze-up. Check antifreeze levels and ensure windshield wipers and fluid are rated for freezing temperatures.

By taking these actions, you can minimize damage and stay safe during the freeze warning.