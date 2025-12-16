//Wiregrass Practical Nursing students honored at fall pinning ceremony

Share with friends

Photo: Front row, left to right: Emily Coombs, Rhi’ya Mansfield, Riley Lewis, Tynisha McCray, Alyssa Donaldson, Jessica Atkinson, Dacchei Simms, Onalise Washington, Taylor Bruce, and Ashley Metcalf. Row 2: Kimberly Griner, Tashi Inman, Brittnee Britt, Bailey Anderson, Kayse Enneking, Latasha Yates, and Kaylyn Felts. Row 3: Daniel Coulter, Brandon Davenport, Hope Robinson, Diana Salinas, and Kenley Goff.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Practical Nursing students were honored at the fall pinning ceremony.

Practical Nursing students at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College received their nursing pins during a recent pinning ceremony held on the Valdosta Campus. The nursing pin is more than a symbol of accomplishment — it represents each student’s dedication, compassion, and their official transition into the nursing profession.

The pinning ceremony is a long-standing nursing tradition that celebrates the challenges students have overcome through rigorous coursework and clinical experiences. It not only marks the completion of their academic studies but also honors graduates who will enter a profession rooted in service, skill, and selflessness. This milestone serves as both a grand send-off and a welcome into the healthcare workforce.

Students receiving their pins included: Bailey Anderson, Jessica Atkinson, Brittnee Britt, Taylor Bruce, Emily Coombs, Daniel Coulter, Alyssa Donaldson, Brandon Davenport, Kayse Enneking, Kaylyn Felts, Kenley Goff, Kimberly Griner, Tashi Inman, Riley Lewis, Rhy’ya Mansfield, Ashley Metcalf, Tynisha McCray, Hope Robinson, Diana Salinas, Dacchei Simms, Onalise Washington, and Latasha Yates.

The following students received special awards:

Jessica Atkinson – Nightingale Award

Brandon Davenport – Leadership Award

Kenley Goff – SMGC Dedication to Health Award

Alyssa Donaldson – Clinical Excellence Award

These students also participated in the Fall Commencement Ceremony held December 11 at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center.

The Practical Nursing program is offered on the Valdosta, Ben Hill-Irwin, and Coffee Campuses. Students interested in beginning prerequisite courses may register for Spring Semester classes starting January 12, 2026. Apply in person at the One-Stop Center or online at wiregrass.edu.