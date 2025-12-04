//Wiregrass Practical Nursing Instructor named Rick Perkins Award winner

Share with friends

Photo: Wiregrass Practical Nursing Instructor Jill Kenbeek has been named Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s 2026 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College names Practical Nursing Instructor as the winner of the 2026 Rick Perkins Award.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President, DeAnnia Clements, announced Practical Nursing Instructor Jill Kenbeek as the college’s 2026 Rick Perkins Award winner. The Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction is the Technical College System of Georgia’s Instructor of the Year program.

The Rick Perkins Award program is designed to recognize and honor instructors who make significant contributions to technical education through innovation and leadership. Each year, instructors are nominated by their peers across the college. College finalists then participate in a selection process and interview with a panel of their colleagues. This year’s finalists were Jason Brewer, Welding Instructor – Coffee Campus; Jill Kenbeek, Practical Nursing – Valdosta Campus; Dawn Taunton, Practical Nursing Instructor – Valdosta Campus; Anthony Thorpe, Biology Instructor – Ben Hill-Irwin Campus; and Sandi Woodward, Director of Dental Programs – Valdosta Campus.

One of Jill’s nominees shared the following: “This instructor is a true team player. They collaborate seamlessly with colleagues, sharing ideas, resources, and strategies that strengthen the nursing program. Their willingness to mentor students and support fellow faculty highlights their dedication to the mission of the technical college.”

When asked about her reaction to receiving this honor, Kenbeek responded, “Receiving the Rick Perkins Award is a profound honor. It speaks to the passion I have for supporting students and walking with them as they build the skills and confidence they need for their careers.”

The following Wiregrass instructors were nominated for the Instructor of the Year Award (in alphabetical order): Tammy Acree, Hotel-Restaurant-Travel Management Program Coordinator; Jessica Altman, Psychology Instructor; Unoma Azuah, English Instructor; Rodney Baggett, Commercial Truck Driving Program Coordinator; Angela Brantley, Business Education Instructor/Program Coordinator; Jason Brewer, Welding and Joining Instructor; Sherry Carroll, Psychology Instructor; Eric Carruthers, Criminal Justice Instructor; Peter Failor, English Instructor; Deidra Floyd, Practical Nursing Instructor; Dr. Garrett Hall, History Instructor; Toby Heard, Automotive Program Coordinator; Danni Hendrix, Mathematics Instructor; Liane Holbrook, Psychology Instructor; Daniel Lawrence, General Core Instructor; Joshua Lehman, Programming Instructor; April Lott, Cosmetology Instructor; Rainy Rasmussen, Commercial Truck Driving Instructor; Stacey Register, Director of Associate of Science in Nursing; Dimple Sali-Carter, Patient Care Assisting and Allied Health Core Instructor; Melanie Simmons, Patient Care Assisting and Allied Health Core Instructor; Greta Smith, Criminal Justice Technology Program Coordinator; Taylor Smith, Diesel Equipment Technology Instructor/Program Coordinator; Dawn Taunton, Practical Nursing Instructor; Anthony Thorpe, Biology Instructor; Tabitha Wilcox, Cosmetology Program Coordinator; and Sandi Woodward, Director of Dental Programs.

Kenbeek will represent Wiregrass at the regional interview competition in February at the Tifton campus of Southern Regional Technical College. All college winners will then represent their institutions in April at the state Rick Perkins and GOAL (Student of the Year) awards event, where regional and statewide winners will be announced.

To learn more about the programs offered at Wiregrass, visit Wiregrass.edu. New students are being accepted now for the Spring Semester; classes begin January 12, 2026.