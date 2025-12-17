//Wiregrass High School Services hosted counselors workshop

Share with friends

Photo: from left to right are Jessica Daughtrey (Wiregrass Esthetics Instructor), Dr. Marcie Herring (Valdosta High School), Tiffany Clemons (Valdosta High School), Brian Law (Brooks County High School), Courtney Devereaux (Brooks County High School), Lynsei Love (Valdosta High School), and Maranda Lieupo (Highland Christian Academy).

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s High School Services recently hosted a counselors workshop on the Valdosta Campus.

The High School Services team at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recently hosted area high school counselors and CTAE (Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education) directors on the college’s Valdosta Campus. The purpose of the event was to bring educational leaders together for a day focused on collaboration, connection, and student success.

The conference highlighted the strong partnerships between Wiregrass and local school systems, showcasing the many pathways available to students through dual enrollment and career-focused education. Attendees received updates on new programs and initiatives, participated in guided program tours, and engaged directly with faculty, deans, and college leadership.

Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements shared, “Our high school partners play a critical role in helping students discover the opportunities that will shape their futures. Events like this strengthen the bridge between our institutions and ensure we are working together to give every student the chance to succeed. We are grateful for the passion and dedication counselors and CTAE leaders bring to this work each day.”

A highlight of the day included a video featuring former dual enrollment students, showcasing how they transferred their Wiregrass coursework and how dual enrollment helped prepare them for their next steps. In addition, a dual enrollment success story slideshow displayed dozens of alumni and where they are today—some continuing their education at Wiregrass while completing diplomas or degrees, others attending universities across the state and beyond, some serving in the military, and many now working in local industries throughout the region. Together, these stories emphasized the lasting impact of Wiregrass on student achievement and workforce readiness.

The conference also featured a University Partners Panel, providing counselors with valuable insight into transfer opportunities and articulation pathways. Participating institutions included ABAC, Fort Valley State University, Georgia Military College, Mercer University, South Georgia State College, and Valdosta State University. An Industry Partners Panel followed, with representatives from GAF and other local leaders sharing workforce trends, regional employment needs, and the importance of aligning education with industry demand.

Counselors attended from Berrien, Brooks, Citizens Christian, Delta, Echols, Fitzgerald, Georgia Christian, Highland Christian, Irwin, Lanier, Scintilla, Valdosta, Valdosta Virtual, Valwood, Wilcox, and Wiregrass Regional College and Career Academy (WRCCA). CTAE directors from Berrien, Brooks, Fitzgerald, and Lowndes counties were also represented.

Wiregrass is proud to partner with area school systems, colleges, and industry leaders to support students at every stage of their educational journey. The college remains committed to expanding opportunities that help students succeed—whether they continue their education, enter the workforce, or serve their communities in meaningful ways.

To learn more about the Dual Enrollment program for high school students, visit Wiregrass.edu.