//Wildcat ticket information released for semifinal game

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats releases ticket information for the semifinal game against the Buford Wolves.

Release:

On to the Semifinals!!

The Valdosta Wildcats will host the Buford Wolves on Friday, December 5 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium with an 8:00 PM kickoff.

This is a historic matchup, the first time since 1992 that Valdosta has hosted a semifinal game at home. Let’s show Buford what TitleTown, USA is all about and PACK THE BAZE!

Ticket Information (Set by GHSA)

This week all seats are General Admission — NO reserved seating will be sold.

General Admission Tickets: $16 each

Purchase on GoFan: https://gofan.co/app/school/GA7328

Student Tickets: $14 each

Sold at VHS and VECA only

Student ID required to purchase

Student ID is also required for entry into the student section

NO tickets will be sold at the gate. All tickets must be purchased in advance or through GoFan.

Keep the Spirit Alive!

Bring your flashing rings from the VCS Foundation! The Foundation will also have a limited supply of a few hundred more rings to give out, first come, first served.

Let’s light up the stands, bring the energy, and keep #RingChasing alive!

This is an exciting moment for our program, our community, and our history. Bring your friends, your family, your coworkers, and your neighbors.

Let’s PACK The Baze and continue the journey on the #RoadTo1000!

Wildcat Nation — We Need YOU!

Watch Live

If you cannot attend in person, the game will be live-streamed on the NFHS Network:

https://bit.ly/NFHSforVHS

Go Cats!