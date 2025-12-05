//WGTC celebrates Surgical Technology graduates with pinning ceremony

Share with friends

Photo (left-right): Surgical Technology Program Director Rhonda Price, Alexus Barkley, Paige Bass, Chloe Gilmer, Rakayla Harris, Kalaysia Mobley, Ashley Stillwell, and Kiara Wynn.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College celebrates Surgical Technology graduates at a recent pinning ceremony.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College hosted a pinning ceremony recognizing outstanding students in the Surgical Technology program from the Valdosta Campus. Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements opened the event with a welcome.

Surgical Technology Program Director Rhonda Price introduced the graduates before a crowd of their family and friends. She shared that the pinning ceremony celebrates the dedication, perseverance, and accomplishments of the graduates as they prepare to enter the operating room as respected surgical professionals.

The Surgical Technology Class of 2025 includes Alexus Barkely, Paige Bass, Chloe Gilmer, Rakayla Harris, Kalaysia Mobley, Ashley Stillwell, and Kiara Wynn. Also present were the students’ clinical preceptors from SGMC Health, Coffee Regional Medical Center, Cook Medical Plaza – Southwell, and SGMC Smith Northview Hospital. These experienced healthcare professionals helped supervise and mentor these Wiregrass students during their hands-on clincials.

The students will graduate on Thursday, December 11, at the college’s Fall Graduation ceremony. All the students have been hired by the following medical facilities: SGMC Health – Ashley Stillwell, Paige Bass, Chole Gilmer, and Rakayla Harris; Tift Regional Medical Center – Kalaysia Mobley; Colquitt Regional Medical Center – Alexus Barkley; and Georgia Sports Medicine Surgical Center – Kiara Wynn.

The Surgical Technology program is a degree-level program and starts new cohorts during Spring Semester. The program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs.

Those interested in beginning the program may take core classes starting Spring Semester. Classes begin January 12, 2026. To learn more about available programs or online learning options, visit www.wiregrass.edu