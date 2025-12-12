//Wanted Tifton man involved in officer shooting

Share with friends

TIFTON – The GBI is investigating an officer shooting involving a Tifton man that occurred while a warrant was being served.

Release:

UPDATE:

Preliminary information from the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office indicates that Davy Deonte Royal died from self-inflicted injuries while in the Coffee County Jail.

ORIGINAL RELEASE: December 6, 2025

At the request of the Tifton Police Department, GBI Agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Tifton, GA. Two Tifton Police Department investigators were shot during the incident. Davy Deonte Royal, age 35, of Tifton, GA, was arrested and charged with five counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, five counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and two counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder.



The preliminary information indicates that at about 10:50 a.m. on December 5, 2025, Tifton Police Department officers attempted to serve a search warrant at Royal’s home in the 800 block of Lee Avenue in Tifton, GA, with the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Operations Unit. Officers approached the home. They knocked on the door and announced their presence. Royal shot at them, and the officers returned fire. Two Tifton Police Department investigators were shot during the incident. Royal barricaded himself inside the home. He surrendered hours later, and was taken into custody without incident.

Both investigators were taken to hospitals and are receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

Royal is being held in the Coffee County jail.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Tift County District Attorney’s Office for review.