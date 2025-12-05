//VSU to host presidential search listening sessions

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VSU Presidential Search Committee invites the community to participate in the presidential search process.

Release:

The Valdosta State University Presidential Search Committee invites you to participate in the presidential search process by attending upcoming listening sessions for students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members.

These sessions are designed to hear your input on the qualities and qualifications you believe the next president should possess, as well as your priorities and aspirations for VSU. Your feedback will help shape the search profile and guide the committee as they evaluate candidates.

If you cannot attend your designated session, you are welcome to join any other session. We hope you can join us in person; however, if that is not possible, please use the link below to participate virtually.

Schedule:

Community, Alumni & Foundation

Monday, Dec. 8, 2025 | 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Location: Cypress Room, University Center



Monday, Dec. 8, 2025 | 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Location: Cypress Room, University Center



Monday, Dec. 8, 2025 | 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: Cypress Room, University Center

To attend the listening session virtually, click here.

The Search Committee looks forward to hearing your thoughts and working together to ensure a successful search process.