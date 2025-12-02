//VSU to hold 240th Commencement Ceremonies

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Valdosta State University will celebrates the 240th Commencement Ceremonies recognizing undergraduates and graduates.

Release:

More than 1,100 undergraduate and graduate students will be recognized during Valdosta State University’s 240th commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 12, and Saturday, Dec. 13.

Graduate School Commencement Ceremony

The Graduate School Commencement Ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 12, in The Complex.

During the Graduate School Commencement Ceremony, all graduates in attendance will have their name called as they walk across the platform area.

Graduates will be able to bring as many guests as they desire.

Accessible parking and seating will be available.

Guests unable to attend may view the ceremony live at www.valdosta.edu/commencement.

Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony

The Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13, on the Front Lawn.

During the Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony, President’s Award for Academic Excellence recipients, honor graduates, and Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 172 cadets will be recognized, and all graduates in attendance will have their name called as they walk across the platform area.

Graduates will be able to bring as many guests as they desire.

The celebration will end with a full fireworks display.

Accessible parking and seating will be available. Transportation will be provided from the university parking lots.

Guests unable to attend may view the ceremony live at www.valdosta.edu/commencement.

Each of these graduates came to VSU with their own ideas and inspiration, and during their time as a student, they stepped outside their comfort zone, made an impact, created new knowledge, promoted an innovation-oriented culture, and developed the communication skills, connections, and critical thinking necessary to create a success story that is all their own.

VSU looks forward to celebrating this powerful and positive community of Blazers and wishes them all the best as they find genuine happiness and fulfillment in their personal and professional lives — and use it to empower the people and places closest to them.