//VSU celebrates 2025 Blazer Creed Award winners

Photo: Valdosta State University recognized an elite group of faculty, staff, and students with a Blazer Creed Award during Ethics Awareness Week in November. Faculty winners: Dr. Hanae Kanno (Blazer Creed Award for Civility), Dr. Keith Lee Jr. (Blazer Creed Award for Integrity), and Dr. Haley Sherman (Blazer Creed Award for Citizenship). Staff winners: Rosalyn Martinez (Blazer Creed Award for Civility), Blake Foster (Blazer Creed Award for Integrity), and Sue Bailey (Blazer Creed Award for Citizenship). Student winners: Jasmine Jaimes (Blazer Creed Award for Civility), Alexis Sawyer (Blazer Creed Award for Integrity), and Fabiola Torres (Blazer Creed Award for Citizenship).

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University celebrates the 2025 Blazer Creed Award winners for upholding a steadfast commitment.

Valdosta State University recently recognized an elite group of faculty, staff, and students for their steadfast commitment to uphold The Blazer Creed in everything they do, both on campus and in the community.

As The Blazer Creed states, VSU is a learning environment based on trust and mutual respect, in which open dialogue, vigorous debate, and the free exchange of ideas is welcome. The university is dedicated to the core values of community, including a commitment to practice the following:

Civility — A Blazer shows courtesy and compassion as well as respect for the dignity of every human being.

Integrity — Each Blazer is responsible for his or her own actions, and our community is stronger when we contemplate the context of our decisions and uphold the principles of trust and honesty.

Citizenship — Every Blazer has an interest in the wellbeing of the community and, therefore, a duty to stay informed, to make positive contributions, and to offer support to those who need help.

Faculty Winners

Blazer Creed Award for Civility — Dr. Hanae Kanno, associate professor of social work in the Department of Human Services

Blazer Creed Award for Integrity — Dr. Keith Lee Jr., associate professor of political science in the Department of Political Science

Blazer Creed Award for Citizenship — Dr. Haley Sherman, assistant professor of psychology in the Department of Psychological Science

Staff Winners

Blazer Creed Award for Civility — Rosalyn Martinez, program coordinator for graduate studies and research in the Graduate School, director of the College Assistance Migrant Program, interim director of the High School Equivalency Program, and lecturer in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders

Blazer Creed Award for Integrity — Blake Foster, maintenance foreperson with Physical Plant and Facilities Planning

Blazer Creed Award for Citizenship — Sue Bailey, administrative coordinator for the Learning in Retirement program and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Center for Applied Creativity and Innovation

Student Winners

Blazer Creed Award for Civility — Jasmine Jaimes, a Georgia resident and Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration student who anticipates earning her Bachelor of Business Administration in Management in 2026

Blazer Creed Award for Integrity — Alexis Sawyer, Georgia resident and Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration student who anticipates earning her Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing in May 2026

Blazer Creed Award for Citizenship — Fabiola Torres of Barquisimeto, Venezuela, a student in both the College of Nursing and Health Sciences and the College of Humanities and Social Sciences who anticipates earning her Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology and Minor in Psychology in May 2027

The Blazer Creed Award program is part of VSU’s recognition of Ethics Awareness Week in November.

VSU is committed to the highest ethical and professional standards of conduct. This contributes to the university’s success in creating career-ready graduates and aligning programs with student and employer demand, building an active and engaged on-campus student community, maximizing growth through targeted recruitment strategies across the nation and around the world, and making the investments needed to secure the university’s long-term future.

Accomplishing these goals demands integrity, accountability, respect, good judgment, and dedication to public service from all members of the VSU community.

Ethics Awareness Week is an annual opportunity to remind VSU faculty, staff, and students of their commitment to an ethical culture and their shared ethical values and expectations.