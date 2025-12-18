//VPD responds to online misinformation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is addressing public misinformation related to online content on YouTube.

The Valdosta Police Department is addressing public misinformation related to online content produced by a YouTube personality that misrepresents the department’s role in a matter described online as a “catch a predator” scenario.

The Valdosta Police Department takes all reports and accusations of criminal behavior seriously. During criminal investigations, all law enforcement agencies are required to adhere to strict criminal procedures.

The department must ensure that no entrapment occurs, that the rights of all parties involved are protected, and that evidence is lawfully obtained, unaltered, reliable, and properly handled to prevent tampering or compromise. The department is committed to conducting investigations in a manner that protects all parties and ensures evidence is obtained and handled properly.

In this instance, any referenced communication did not fall within the jurisdiction of the Valdosta Police Department, as the alleged offender lived an hour away. He was lured to Valdosta the day of the incident by the parties involved.

The “decoy” used in this incident had been involved in a previous unauthorized operation, at which time she was advised by several law enforcement officers and other law enforcement agencies not to conduct these undercover “stings”. The main reason was for her safety, as well as to ensure that the proper criminal procedures were followed. She was advised that there are specialized, well-trained, and certified organizations that investigate these cases lawfully. At which time, she was provided the contact for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Furthermore, the Valdosta Police Department spoke with our Prosecutors and Judicial partners, who reiterated that they are not able to prosecute cases without certifying the credibility of the participants involved, as well as how the information was obtained.

This information was relayed several times to the “decoy”, and she was given different options to have her information reviewed, which did not involve an unauthorized undercover operation.

As we do understand that many people are not aware of proper criminal procedure, law enforcement must follow these procedures to ensure proper investigations, indictments, prosecutions, and sentencing for criminals in our community.

Additionally, the department is addressing concerns by the YouTube personality related to public encouragement to bombard police offices and staff with calls and messages. Such actions hinder police operations and may prevent residents from accessing emergencies or essential services. Any individuals engaging in conduct that interferes with police operations may be subject to legal accountability.

The Valdosta Police Department remains committed to serving the community with integrity, professionalism, and respect for due process.