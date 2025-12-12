//VHS AVID Students “Intern for a Day” with Jaguars

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School AVID Students go from the classroom to the field by interning for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Release:

On Sunday, December 7th, AVID Students from Valdosta High School, Valdosta Middle School, J.L. Newbern, and VECA attended the Jacksonville Jaguars “Intern for a Day” program. Students got to learn from personnel in the Jaguars’ marketing, legal, fan experience, and player development departments. This wonderful day of career learning was immediately followed by attending the Jaguars game against the Indianapolis Colts! The Jags won!!

A huge “thank you” to Bojangles’ Valdosta and Second Harvest of South Georgia for sponsoring this trip.