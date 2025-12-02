//Valdosta announces Deputy Chief Marcus Haynes as Acting Fire Chief

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces that Deputy Chief Marcus Haynes will assume the role of Acting Fire Chief.

The City of Valdosta is pleased to announce that Deputy Fire Chief Marcus Haynes will assume the role of Acting Fire Chief for the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD), effective December 1, 2025. This transition follows the retirement of Fire Chief Brian Boutwell after an extraordinary 30-year career with the department.

“It is the honor of my career to continue serving the City of Valdosta in this capacity,” said Deputy Chief Marcus Haynes. “I am grateful for the trust placed in me and for the men and women of the Valdosta Fire Department who show unwavering dedication every single day. My focus is to support our team, strengthen our service to the community, and continue building on the foundation of excellence that so many before us worked hard to create. Leadership is a shared responsibility, and I am humbled to walk alongside such committed professionals as we move forward together.”

Deputy Chief Haynes is a lifelong resident of Valdosta, Georgia, and a highly respected leader in the fire service with nearly two decades of experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Fire Science Administration from Waldorf University and is set to graduate with a master’s degree in public safety administration on December 12, 2025. Haynes also maintains the esteemed Chief Fire Officer (CFO) designation from the Commission on Professional Credentialing, administered by the Center for Public Safety Excellence. In addition, he serves as a Peer Reviewer for the Commission, helping fire service professionals nationwide achieve their professional credentials.

Haynes began his career with the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) in 2007 and has advanced through several critical operational and administrative roles, including Firefighter, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Accreditation Manager, and Deputy Fire Chief. His dedication to technical excellence has led him to earn numerous specialized certifications in rescue disciplines, and he is an active member of Georgia Search and Rescue Task Force 2. His outstanding service has been recognized nationally, first as the American Legion’s Regional Firefighter of the Year, and later as the American Legion’s National Firefighter of the Year in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

His extensive professional credentials include certifications as Fire Officer IV, Fire Instructor II, Fire Inspector, and Fire Investigator, among others, demonstrating his strong commitment to professional development, training, and public safety.

Throughout his tenure, Haynes has contributed significantly to departmental improvement and culture. He has served on the Critical Incident Stress Management Team, chaired the Disciplinary Action Committee, supported multiple recruitment and hiring processes, and participated in a variety of departmental committees. Among all his accomplishments, he considers his greatest honor to be serving the citizens of Valdosta and the broader community he is dedicated to protecting.

“Deputy Chief Haynes is a proven leader whose experience, professionalism, and commitment to our community make him exceptionally well suited to guide the Valdosta Fire Department during this transition,” said Mayor Scott James Matheson. “His deep roots in Valdosta, combined with his extensive training and national-level recognition, give our city full confidence in his ability to continue advancing the department’s mission and service.”

Interim City Manager Al Crace echoed this confidence. “Marcus Haynes brings the perfect balance of operational expertise, and respect within the department,” Crace said. “He has consistently demonstrated the highest level of integrity and readiness. As Acting Fire Chief, he will provide stable, effective leadership while ensuring the department remains focused on safety, innovation, and service to our community.”

As Acting Fire Chief, Haynes will oversee day-to-day operations, support ongoing major initiatives, and continue the department’s longstanding commitment to training, preparedness, and community engagement. The City of Valdosta will begin the formal recruitment process for a permanent Fire Chief in the coming months.